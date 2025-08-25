Synera Renewable Energy and Century Group expand collaboration to localize wind turbine foundations for Formosa 6, Taiwan's largest collaboration of its kind.
Back to overview

Synera Selects Century Group for Formosa 6 Wind Turbine Foundations

Business & Finance
August 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) has contracted Taiwan-based Century Group to supply wind turbine foundations for the 800 MW Formosa 6 offshore wind farm.

Synera Renewable Energy and Century Group expand collaboration to localize wind turbine foundations for Formosa 6, Taiwan's largest collaboration of its kind.
Source: Synera Renewable Energy

Under the contract, Century Wind Power (CWP) will supply 57 jackets for Formosa 6, Taiwan’s single largest offshore wind farm by capacity.

Additionally, Century Huaxin Wind Energy, newly appointed as a Tier 1 supplier, will deliver 180 pin piles for the 800 MW project, planned to be built off the coast of Changhua County.

“This marks a major milestone for Century Group in Taiwan’s Phase 3.2 offshore wind development. SRE’s strong support for local content enables us to sustain our fabrication pipeline through 2028. Century Group will continue to bring the same dedication and rigor we have always upheld, delivering all 57 jackets and 180 pin piles safely, to specification, and on schedule,” said Wen-Hsiang Lai, Chairman at Century Group.

Formosa 6, SRE’s first offshore wind project in central Taiwan, secured its 800 MW development capacity in Phase 3.2, the second auction round of Taiwan’s Phase 3 Zonal Development, in mid-2024.

The developer submitted the administrative contract on schedule in late 2024, becoming the first among all second-round winners to reach this milestone.

Once completed, the Formosa 6 offshore wind farm is expected to power approximately 860,000 households annually.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Century Group on Formosa 6, another of SRE’s flagship projects. Reaching this stage of project maturity as the first and only developer from Phase 3.2 exemplifies our leadership in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector,” said Sahand Holm, Chief Projects Officer at SRE.

Regarding Century Wind Power, the company recently signed another contract for the supply of foundations for SRE’s 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore wind farm.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles