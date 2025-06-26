Estonia CPTRA Oxan Energy
Back to overview

Oxan Energy Presses Ahead with 900 MW Offshore Wind Farm in Estonia

Planning & Permitting
June 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Estonia’s Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (CPTRA) has launched the superficies licence proceedings and environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the Saare 1 offshore wind farm, developed by Oxan Energy.

Following the launch of the superficies licence proceedings and EIA, the France-based company can start preparing the EIA programme, which must be submitted to the CPTRA within 18 months, the authority said. After the programme is approved, and within 24 months, an EIA report must be submitted.

Once the report is greenlit, the superficies licence can be issued, and Oxan Energy can begin applying for a building permit after completing the design work.

The company won the auction for the Saare 1 area in January this year. According to the application for a superficies licence submitted by Oxan Energy, up to 60 wind turbines with a total capacity of up to 900 MW and up to three offshore substations are planned to be installed.

The 88 square-kilometre area is located west of the island of Saaremaa. The offshore wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2033.

Related Article

So far, the CPTRA has announced the winners of five offshore wind auctions and has initiated the superficies licence proceedings and EIA for offshore wind farms twelve times. One superficies licence has been issued, according to CPTRA.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles