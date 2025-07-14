Back to overview

Estonia Halts Saare 7 Licensing as No Bidders Qualify

July 14, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Estonia’s Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (CPTRA) has refused to initiate the superficies licence proceedings for the Saare 7 offshore wind farm area, as the auction process did not result in a winning bidder.

In May, CPTRA announced an auction for the development of an offshore wind farm in the Saare 7 area.

OÜ Utilitas Wind and Sunly Wind OÜ each filed their own competing application; however, neither of the companies fulfilled the requirements for participation in the auction, according to CPTRA.

Filed on 15 July 2021 and amended on 2 September 2024, Sunly Wind’s application is for a 552 MW project comprising 46 offshore wind turbines with 15 MW output and 264-metre rotor diameters that would rise to 165 metres above the water level.

The authority added that it is currently unknown whether there will be a new auction for Saare 7, as it depends on the interest of the developers.

A new application for a superficies licence would need to be submitted to the CPTRA in order to establish an offshore wind farm in the area.

The 158.9-square-kilometre Saare 7 site is located approximately twelve kilometres west of Saarema in an area suitable for the development of wind energy set by the Estonian maritime spatial plan.

