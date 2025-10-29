Estonia CPTRA Oxan Energy
Back to overview

New Name for Oxan Energy’s 900 MW Offshore Wind Project in Estonia

Business & Finance
October 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Oxan Energy, together with its partners Ocean Connect Energy and SNOW, has renamed the Saare 1 offshore wind project to Avara, which the companies plan to build 60 kilometres off the Estonian coast.

Covering an area of 88 square kilometres and designed to deliver up to 900 MW capacity, the name Avara draws inspiration from the Estonian word avar, meaning open, vast, and spacious.

“Avara offshore wind farm has a huge potential to drive innovation forward and to become the first floating offshore wind farm in the Baltics,” said Nikon Vidjajev, Development Director of the Avara project, appointed last June by the project’s partners.

Related Article

The project is foreseen with floating wind technology. Given the water depth in the range from 35 metres to 85 metres, the wind farm has the potential to combine floating and fixed-bottom technologies, according to the developer.

Since the Estonian authorities officially launched the permitting and environmental assessment process in June 2025, Avara has entered a phase focused on finalising the environmental impact programme.

Located west of Saaremaa Island, Avara could generate enough clean electricity to power almost half of Estonia’s households and businesses, around 3.2 TWh annually out of a national consumption of 8 TWh, said Oxan Energy.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles