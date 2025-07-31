Vestas Japan
Vestas Partners with Japan’s METI to Advance Wind Energy, Signs Steel Supply MoU with Nippon Steel

July 31, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Vestas and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) have signed an agreement to work together through a study group to expand wind power in Japan and look into investing in local wind turbine production. In addition, Nippon Steel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vestas to supply steel for Vestas’ wind towers in the European, Asian, and Japanese markets.

Vestas Japan
Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

According to Vestas, the study group will look at how the government and private sector can work together to grow wind power in Japan, keep projects running smoothly, involve Japanese companies in Vestas’ supply chain, and explore how to build more local production.

Under the MoU, Nippon Steel and the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will jointly explore domestic and global business opportunities, including the supply of tower steel from Nippon Steel’s East Japan Works in the Kimitsu area, and Kyushu Works in the Oita area to the European, Asian, and Japanese markets.

Vestas delivered its first wind turbine in Japan in 1993 and has since installed more than 1.5 GW of wind turbine capacity, including Akita Noshiro, Japan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project.

The company currently services 900 MW, with another 900 MW under construction. In December 2024, Vestas received an order to supply its 15 MW turbines for the Oga Katagami Akita offshore wind project in Akita Prefecture.

Japan aims to have 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040, including floating wind, as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

