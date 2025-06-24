inter array cables Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier
All Inter-Array Cables In Place at Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
June 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The final inter-array cable was installed at the 488 MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier (EMYN) offshore wind farm in France, developed by Les Éoliennes en Mer Services.

The 61st and final inter-array cable was installed at the EMYN site located 11.7 kilometres from the island of Yeu and 16.5 kilometres from the island of Noirmoutier.

According to a recent social media post by Louis Dreyfus TravOcean, this accomplishment paves the way for a transmission capacity of 512 MW.

Geoquip Marine’s Geoquip Elena will be demobilised early July from the company’s Dunkirk offshore base.

In addition, the termination and testing activities carried out by Prysmian from the service operation vessel (SOV) Island Diligence, owned by Island Offshore, are on track to be completed in July, said Louis Dreyfus TravOcean.

The monopile installation work was completed at the EMYN site this month by DEME Group’s Innovation jack-up vessel.

The first of 61 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines was installed on its foundation in May 2025. The remaining 60 turbines are scheduled to be installed between May and September 2025 by Jan De Nul’s Vole au Vent.

At the beginning of this month, the 488 MW offshore wind farm started supplying green electricity to the French grid, following a successful initial testing phase that began on 23 May.

Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier project is scheduled to be fully commissioned by the end of 2025.

