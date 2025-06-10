Clarkson Port Services RWE Nordseecluster
Back to overview

RWE Signs O&M Deals with Clarkson Port Services for 1.6 GW Nordseecluster Project

Business & Finance
June 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

RWE Offshore Wind has awarded two long-term agreements with Clarkson Port Services (CPS) to support the operations and maintenance (O&M) activities at its 1.6 GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project in Germany.

The Dutch division of Clarkson Port Services will build a new warehouse facility in the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands. The 1,700-square-metre building will be located in the Beatrixhaven on the premises of Clarkson Port Services.

Clarkson Port Services RWE Nordseecluster
Source: Clarkson Port Services

Construction of the new storage hall with adjoining office facilities is planned to start this summer, and it is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

RWE will take a long-term lease on the new facility to support the O&M of the Nordseecluster offshore wind project, which is currently under construction off the German coast.

The first foundations for RWE’s Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm are already offloaded at the Buss Terminal in the port of Eemshaven. The 85-metre-long units were delivered by Dajin Heavy Industry.

“With an overall capacity of around 1.6 gigawatts, Nordseecluster is the largest wind project currently being built off the German coast. For its efficient operation we need storage space and excellent port logistics – both will be delivered by Clarkson Port Services,” said Derk Niklas Janssen, RWE operations manager for the Nordseecluster project.

Additionally, Clarkson Port Services signed an exclusive ten-year service agreement with RWE to cover a wide variety of logistics and port services for the company’s German offshore wind project.

“We are proud to be recognised as a trusted local partner of RWE and to be involved during the operational period of the Nordseecluster. We will support our client during the lifetime of the wind farms by building a brand-new warehouse facility as well as delivering our services when Nordseecluster starts generating power,” said Wim Schouwenaar, Managing Director of Clarkson Port Services in the Netherlands.

Located about 50 kilometres north of Juist Island, Nordseecluster will be constructed in two phases and will feature Vestas 15 MW turbines.

The offshore construction work for Nordseecluster A began last month with the start of scour protection activities. The Nordseecluster A is planned to be connected to the grid by the beginning of 2027.

The Nordseecluster B is scheduled to start commercial operation at the beginning of 2029.

The Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project of RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management. RWE is responsible for construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of the project.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles