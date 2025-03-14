Back to overview

First TP-Less Monopiles for Nordseecluster A Offshore Wind Farm Arrive in Port of Eemshaven

March 14, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The first eight foundations for RWE’s Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm in Germany have been offloaded at the Buss Terminal in the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands. The foundations, of the TP-less monopile type, were delivered by Dajin Heavy Industry which manufactured them at its Penglai facility in China.

RWE

Dajin produced the first foundation for the 660 MW German offshore wind farm in November 2024. The TP-less monopiles are around 85 metres long on average and weigh approximately 1,500 tonnes each.

The Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm is the first phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster development that will be built north of the island of Juist.

The installation of foundations for the first phase will start this summer and the wind turbines will be installed in 2026. The 660 MW Nordseecluster A is set to be commissioned in 2027, while the second phase, the 900 MW Nordseecluster B, will follow in 2029.

Nordseecluster A will comprise 45 monopile foundations, of which 44 will carry the Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and one to support the project’s offshore substation.

“With the delivery and safe unloading of the first foundations by Dajin, we have passed an important milestone on the way to building our Nordseecluster”, said Thomas Michel, COO RWE Offshore Wind.

“With an overall capacity of around 1.6 gigawatts, it is the largest wind project currently being built off the German coast. We need an enormous amount of storage space and an excellent port infrastructure for the construction process – both of which are available at the Buss Terminal Eemshaven. We are currently creating synergies by also handling the foundations for our Danish offshore wind farm Thor at this port and will use it as the base for our Dutch OranjeWind project as well.”

