‘World’s First’ E-Methanol-Fuelled SOV Begins Sea Trials

June 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The “world’s first e-methanol-powered service operation vessel (SOV)”, built by Cemre Shipyard for Danish offshore services firm ESVAGT, is undergoing sea trials in Türkiye, the shipyard said in a recent social media post.

Esvagt methanol SOV
Source: Cemre Shipyard via LinkedIn

The NB1094 SOV is equipped with dual-fuel pure methanol engines and batteries.

Powered by renewable e-methanol produced from wind energy and biogenic carbon, the vessel is said to lead the green transformation in maritime with an estimated annual reduction of 4,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The 93-metre-long “green vessel”, which was launched at Cemre Shipyard in June 2024, is capable of accommodating 124 crew members and technicians.

In April 2022, Esvagt and Ørsted decided to invest in what the companies described as the world’s first SOV that can operate on green fuels. A month later, Cemre Shipyard received an order to build the hybrid methanol-fuelled SOV.

According to our previous news, once commissioned, the SOV will start servicing the 1.3 GW Hornsea Two offshore wind farm, located off the UK’s Yorkshire coast in the North Sea.

Related Article

In addition to NB1094, Esvagt and Ørsted also signed an agreement for a second methanol-powered SOV in 2023.

Expected to be launched next year, the ship will operate out of Ørsted’s UK East Coast Hub on a ten-year contract.

