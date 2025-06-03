Photo from Borkum Riffgrund 2 which came into operation in 2018.
Back to overview

Offshore Renewable Energy Legislation Takes Effect in Newfoundland and Labrador

Planning & Permitting
June 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Legislation that will pave the way for the development of offshore renewable energy in Canada’s province of Newfoundland and Labrador has been put into force.

This follows the passage of the federal Bill C-49 in October 2024 and Newfoundland and Labrador’s mirror legislation, Bill 90, in March 2025.

The Bill C-49 includes amendments to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act (Atlantic Accord Act) to support the development of offshore renewable energy.

These amendments expand the mandate of the Offshore Petroleum Board to regulate renewable energy projects and to rename it the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Energy Regulator (C-NLOER).

“The implementation of this legislation marks a pivotal step forward in unlocking the immense offshore wind potential off Newfoundland and Labrador’s coast. It provides the regulatory clarity and collaboration needed to advance clean energy development, attract international investment and create sustainable jobs,” said Elisa Obermann, Executive Director of Marine Renewables Canada.

Related Article

At the beginning of this year, the Canadian government joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA). In addition, the governments of two Canadian provinces, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, also became GOWA members as subnational governments.

In March 2025, the Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Natural Resources proposed five areas for the development of offshore wind farms. Those are the French Bank, the Middle Bank, the Sable Island Bank, the Sydney Bight, and the Western/Emerald Bank.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles