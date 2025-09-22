Offshore wind areas Nova Scotia Canada
Back to overview

Canada, Nova Scotia Press Ahead in Developing First Offshore Wind Project

Planning & Permitting
September 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER) has received a joint strategic direction from the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia to formally initiate the process to issue a call for bids for offshore wind within the Canada-Nova Scotia offshore area.

Following the recent designation of the wind energy areas (WEAs), this represents Canada and Nova Scotia taking the next step toward realising the country’s first-ever offshore wind project.

The regulator will now implement a prequalification process and a call for information to attract qualified investments and provide an opportunity for the public, Indigenous groups, and stakeholders to inform the path forward.

“Offshore wind is a game changer for Nova Scotia. We’re pleased to get the process underway for the first call for bids so we can harness this tremendous natural resource for the benefit of all Nova Scotians, and we have great confidence in the regulator to lead this work,” said Trevor Boudreau, Nova Scotia Minister of Energy.

“We’re also pleased that our federal partners recognize Wind West as a nation-building project and look forward the next steps to make sure the clean energy from our strong and steady offshore winds is delivered to markets in need.”

Last week, the Canadian government announced that the Major Projects Office (MPO) will advance work on strategies to accelerate transformative projects of national importance, including Wind West Atlantic Energy.

“By advancing transformative infrastructure projects like Wind West Atlantic Energy, Canada’s new government is creating jobs, unlocking new economic opportunities, and building a stronger, more resilient Canada. Canada’s new Major Projects Office will work with proponents to streamline processes and deliver the infrastructure our economy needs, faster and more effectively,” said Dominic LeBlanc, president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade, and One Canadian Economy.

In July, the government and the Province of Nova Scotia designated the first four offshore wind areas, which will be included in the first call for bids later this year.

Three of the identified areas are situated south of Nova Scotia’s eastern mainland, while the fourth is located to the east of Cape Breton Island.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles