Back to overview

Dutch Wind Energy, Maritime Trade Organisations Merging

Industry
May 26, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Holland Home of Wind Energy (HHWE) and NMT-IRO, an organisation established by the Netherlands Maritime Technology and the Association of Dutch Suppliers in the Offshore Energy Industry, will merge as of 1 January 2026.

“This is a strategic alliance that unites the strongest players in the Dutch maritime, offshore and renewable sectors. Together, we’re building a powerful platform for the future”, said Wim Jenniskens, Chairman of HHWE.

The two organisations announced the merger on 23 May, after HHWE approved the proposal during an extraordinary general meeting, saying this marks “a significant step in strengthening the (inter)national positioning of the Dutch offshore wind industry”.

Leading up to the merger, the HHWE team will gradually integrate into the NMT-IRO office. A joint member briefing will be held in September to provide more information on the next steps.

HHWE and NMT-IRO say both organisations have long been committed to promoting and supporting the international ambitions of the Dutch offshore energy sector, and that joining forces will bring greater efficiency and visibility in international trade missions and exhibitions, a broader network for members, and increased impact in public affairs, communication and strategic positioning.

“This merger creates a stronger, more unified representation of the Dutch offshore wind sector abroad. By combining our knowledge, networks and initiatives, we increase our impact and are better positioned to support the international growth ambitions of our members”, said Jeroen de Graaf, Director of NMT-IRO.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles