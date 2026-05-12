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OWA Becomes Second US Organisation to Receive IACET Accreditation for Offshore Wind Training Programmes

Training & Education
May 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Offshore Wind Academy (OWA) has received accreditation from the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), becoming the second organisation in the US offshore wind sector to obtain the certificate.

The accreditation allows the Massachusetts-based training provider to offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for learning programmes that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard.

The first offshore wind organisation in the US to get the IACET certificate is Oceantic Network, which secured the accreditation in 2025.

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According to OWA, the accreditation followed a comprehensive review process covering training policies, instructional design, learning outcomes, assessment methods and learner recordkeeping across all nine ANSI/IACET standard categories. The process included both document assessments and a formal accreditation interview conducted by members of the IACET Commission.

“This recognition reflects the Academy’s commitment to developing high-quality, industry-aligned training at a time when the offshore wind sector requires a highly skilled and adaptable workforce,” said Serene Hamsho, President of the Offshore Wind Academy. “It establishes a formal standard for how our programs are designed, delivered, and continuously improved.”

OWA said that the accreditation, alongside its existing ANSI accreditation, strengthens the recognition and portability of its offshore wind training credentials across organisations and markets.

For employers and professionals in the offshore wind sector, OWA said the accreditation provides assurance that its certificate programmes are structured and benchmarked against internationally recognised continuing education standards.

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