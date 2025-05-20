Geoquip Marine Germany
Geoquip Marine Wraps Up Survey Work for Two Offshore Wind Projects in Germany

Business development
May 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Geoquip Marine has completed a preliminary geotechnical site investigation for two 4 GW offshore wind projects in the German North Sea.

Under the contract, the UK-based company drilled 28 boreholes across the project sites to analyse the subsea terrain for wind turbine foundations.

Geoquip underwent thorough soil sampling and seismic site monitoring to inform the engineering parameters for both projects in depths of 40 metres.

By deploying the Dina Polaris vessel, equipped with geotechnical drilling, sampling and testing equipment along with an offshore laboratory, Geoquip provided accurate, real-time seabed data, identifying challenging site conditions safely and efficiently, according to the company.

Germany has set offshore wind capacity targets of at least 30 GW to be installed by 2030, and these projects will be vital in supporting the country in reaching its goal, said Geoquip.

In terms of other recent news coming from Geoquip, the company was awarded a contract last month to carry out the main geotechnical investigation for Luxcara’s Waterekke offshore wind farm in Germany.

