Back to overview

Tekmar Wins EUR 8 Million Contract for ‘Major’ UK Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
December 19, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered Tekmar Group has secured a contract worth over EUR 8 million with an existing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) customer for its cable protection system (CPS) to be deployed at a UK offshore wind farm.

Tekmar will deliver its 10th-generation CPS and associated ancillaries for a “major” UK offshore wind farm, including an optimised technical solution tailored to the project’s specific requirements.

Delivery is expected in late 2027 and is subject to the final investment decision (FID), expected in early 2026.

The revenue is anticipated to be phased across Tekmar’s FY26 and FY27 financial periods.

Related Article

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with this customer through the award of another major offshore wind project. This contract reinforces Tekmar’s position as the clear market leader in subsea asset protection, with our technologies protecting around two thirds of the world’s installed offshore wind capacity,” said Richard Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Tekmar Group.

“This significant contract builds on our growing success and order book momentum, improving utilisation and providing longer-term revenue visibility as we continue to execute our strategic growth plans.”

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News