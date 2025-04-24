HiDef surveys cerulean winds
Aerial Surveys Completed for Cerulean’s Scottish Floating Offfshore Wind Farms

Business development
April 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Cerulean Winds has completed 72 digital aerial surveys for its Aspen, Beech, and Cedar floating offshore wind farms in Scotland.

The ecological data was collected across an area of 2,784 square kilometres, which is equivalent to the combined area of Perth, Kinross, and Angus, said Cerulean Winds.

The work, completed by HiDef Surveying using fixed-wing aircraft equipped with ultra-high-resolution digital surveying technology, took place between April 2023 and March 2025.

“Completing 72 digital aerial surveys across these sites marks a significant milestone in offshore wind development. This large-scale data collection effort supports comprehensive environmental assessments, aiding the consenting process and ensuring sustainable project planning,” said Nicholas Tompkins, CEO of HiDef Surveying.

“By using ultra-high-resolution digital surveying technology, we have achieved precise species identification while minimising environmental impact—reinforcing our commitment to innovation in offshore monitoring.”

The data will be used in environmental assessments for the floating offshore wind project’s consenting phase and to ensure compliance with the UK and European environmental legislation.

Having completed the surveys, Cerulean is set to submit its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Aspen wind farm, which is planned to be developed first, some 100 kilometres from the shore in the central North Sea.

In addition to Aspen, Cerulean is also developing Beech and Cedar floating wind projects that will be part of the North Sea Renewables Grid.

Once built, the three offshore wind farms could comprise up to 300 turbines.

