Cerulean Submits Offshore Consent Application for 1 GW Scottish Floating Wind Farm

Planning & Permitting
September 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Cerulean Winds has submitted offshore consent applications to the Scottish Government for its 1 GW Aspen project, one of three floating offshore wind farms the company is developing in the Central North Sea.

Lodged with the Scottish government’s Marine Directorate Licensing Operations Team, the applications are a key statutory milestone in securing offshore consent for Aspen, according to the developer.

The supporting Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) sets out the project’s considerations of the marine and coastal environment, wildlife, and other sea users and details the measures Cerulean will take to avoid, minimise or offset any impacts.

“This milestone enables us to move forward with delivering 1GW of clean power and supporting over 1,000 jobs by anchoring a new industrial base for floating wind in Scotland. Aspen will play a major role in accelerating the energy transition and reducing emissions from oil and gas operations, all while creating long-term economic value for communities across the country,” said Dan Jackson, Founding Director of Cerulean Winds.

Located approximately 100 kilometres offshore in the Central North Sea, the Aspen floating wind farm is expected to deliver 1 GW of renewable energy, targeting first generation before 2030. The project is expected to support more than 1,000 jobs, including 100 apprenticeships, and attract a total investment of GBP 10.9 billion across its 50-year lifespan.

Aspen is being developed by a consortium of NOV, Siemens Energy, Bilfinger, and Ocean Installer.

Haventus’ Ardersier Energy Transition Facility near Inverness will act as a strategic hub for Aspen, becoming the UK’s first dedicated assembly, delivery, and operations centre for floating offshore wind.

Cerulean Winds is also developing the Beech and Cedar floating offshore wind farms. Once built, the three projects will comprise over 300 wind turbines.

