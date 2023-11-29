Seven INTOG Offshore Wind Projects Ink Exclusivity Agreements

November 29, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Crown Estate Scotland has confirmed that seven offshore wind projects have signed Exclusivity Agreements as part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

The seven projects join the five Innovation projects that secured Exclusivity Agreements earlier this year, bringing the number of INTOG projects to 12 out of the 13 agreements offered earlier this year. Further information including a map of INTOG seabed areas can be accessed via this link.

The UK developer Cerulean Winds announced separately that it signed three Exclusivity Agreements for three floating offshore wind projects, namely Aspen, Beech, and Cedar that will form the North Sea Renewables Grid.

“FEED work will begin in earnest with our Tier 1 delivery consortium setting up the packages of supply chain contracts in 2024 that will allow us to build out this development. To support this, we are also investing in new Scottish offices and in advanced talks with local ports and yards,” said Dan Jackson, co-founder and director of Cerulean Winds.

Across the development, construction, operational, and maintenance phases the project is expected to create over 5,000 jobs in Scotland, with the first power being targeted for 2028.

The INTOG process allowed developers to apply for seabed rights to develop projects that either reduce emissions from the North Sea oil and gas sector – by supplying renewable electricity directly to oil and gas infrastructure (TOG) – or consist of small-scale (IN) innovative projects of 100 MW or less.

The proposed projects are for up to 449 MW of capacity for IN and up to 5 GW for TOG projects and are expected to present a significant supply chain investment opportunity in Scotland, said Crown Estate Scotland.

With Exclusivity Agreements now in place, the successful applicants can continue with offshore wind development work while Marine Scotland’s planning process for the INTOG Sectoral Marine Plan (INTOG SMP) is completed.

Crown Estate Scotland will offer a seabed lease of 25 years for IN projects and 50 years for TOG projects.

