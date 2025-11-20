Fugro Italy Rimini
Fugro Wraps Up Surveys for 330 MW Offshore Wind Farm in Italy

Project Updates
November 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Fugro has completed geophysical and archaeological surveys for Energia Wind 2020 to support the development of the 330 MW Rimini offshore wind farm. 

The survey covered both the wind farm site and the export cable corridor, located approximately 12 nautical miles (approximately 22 kilometres) off the coast of Rimini in the Adriatic Sea. 

Fugro deployed two dedicated vessels to accelerate data acquisition and ensure efficient coverage of the area. This dual-vessel strategy enabled high-resolution mapping of the seabed and subsurface conditions, using ultra-high-resolution shallow seismic data and geophysical investigations, while also identifying and preserving potential archaeological features critical to the project’s planning and permitting process, according to the company.

Fugro’s geo-data is said to be the key to selecting optimal cable routes and informing engineering designs for the wind farm’s infrastructure.

“We are extremely proud of our close collaboration with Energia Wind 2020 and of our contribution to the development of one of Italy’s first fixed-bottom offshore wind farms. This project marks an important step in the country’s renewable energy journey, and Fugro is committed to supporting its success through world-class expertise and high-quality Geo-data acquisition,” said Daniela Taliana, Fugro’s Country Manager for Italy.

In 2020, Energia Wind 2020 submitted an application to the Italian government for a 30-year concession of an area in Italy’s sector of the Adriatic Sea, where the company plans to build a 330 MW offshore wind farm.

Four years later, the Italian Ministry of the Environment approved the environmental impact assessment for the Rimini offshore wind project.

