Finland’s Koverhar Harbour Planned to Support Construction of Multi-Gigawatt Noatun Offshore Wind Project

April 11, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Euroports Group and the partners behind the Noatun offshore wind project, OX2 and Ålandsbanken Fondbolag, have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish Koverhar Harbour in Hanko, Finland, as a logistics hub for the construction of the Noatun North offshore wind farm, with an option to use the hub for Noatun South as well.

Photo courtesy Euroports

Under the LoI, signed during the WindEurope event in Copenhagen, the two parties will assess storage, assembly and logistical needs as the Noatun North project, planned to start in 2030, requires a significant port capacity to accommodate the storage, assembly, and transport of key wind turbine components.

According to Euroports, Koverhar Harbour already has the fundamental infrastructure needed for offshore wind logistics and can be quickly upgraded to serve the industry.

The Port of Hanko and Euroports have an agreement to explore the long-term development of Koverhar Harbour to serve offshore wind, signed in early 2024.

Announcing the collaboration with the Noatun project, Euroports said this was a significant step in strengthening Finland’s offshore wind infrastructure and securing essential port capacity to support the industry’s expansion.

“This agreement cements Koverhar Harbour’s role as a vital node in the offshore wind supply chain in the Baltics”, said Frédéric Platini, CEO & Vice Chairman of Euroports. “Our expertise in port operations and logistics will be instrumental in ensuring the seamless execution of these projects, and we look forward to working alongside OX2 to bring this vision to life.”

Swedish wind farm developer OX2 and the Bank of Åland Fondbolag signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the development of the Noatun South offshore wind farm project back in 2021. The following year, the partners signed an agreement on the development of the project that will be located north of Åland, Noatun Nord. OX2 is leading the development of the projects on behalf of the partnership.

In 2022, OX2 started the environmental impact assessment work for the two Noatun offshore wind farms after the Government of Åland issued permission for site investigations to the developer.

According to information about the Noatun offshore wind project on OX2’s website, the two wind farms are expected to have a total installed capacity of 5.2 GW. Noatun North offshore wind farm is expected to consist of approximately 340 wind turbines that would produce almost 20 TWh per year, while Noatun South could have up to 310 wind turbines and produce around 18 TWh of electricity per year.

