Work Kicks Off on Belfast Harbour’s Offshore Wind Terminal

May 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Work has kicked off on Belfast Harbour’s port investment project to create a new cruise and offshore wind energy terminal in Northern Ireland.

According to Belfast Harbour, marine works are due to begin this week on the largest single capital investment project ever undertaken by the port, the development of a new deepwater terminal to facilitate increased tourism and enable offshore wind energy.

Around GBP 90 million is being invested in the construction of a new dual-purpose deepwater quay, which will be able to accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise vessels while also expanding the port’s capacity for offshore wind turbine assembly and installation.

“It will help us to attract more turnaround cruise calls to Belfast, boosting the economic contribution of cruise tourism, while also providing a pathway to our longer-term ambitions of facilitating the construction of the next generation of floating offshore windfarms, ultimately helping Northern Ireland and its neighbours to reach their clean energy and net zero targets,” said Theresa Donaldson, chair of Belfast Harbour commissioners.

Civil engineering contractor GRAHAM Construction has been announced as the main contractor for the initial phase of the build, which is expected to be delivered for the 2028 cruise season. Stage two of the build, anticipated by 2030, will further strengthen the infrastructure.

To maximise the opportunity for the regional economy, the existing cruise hub will be returned to its original use as a full-time facility for offshore wind, said Belfast Harbour.

“The plan from 2030 is to utilise the facility to support offshore wind development as well as cruise. As offshore wind technology evolves, ports will play an increasingly central role and Belfast Harbour is uniquely placed, through this investment, through our existing facility, our expertise, local supply chain and location to be a key enabler of the power stations of the future in the Irish, Celtic and North Seas,” said Joe O’Neill, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour.

The investment is said to be a key deliverable of Belfast Harbour‘s Advanced Regional Prosperity 2025-2029 strategy. Launched earlier this year, the strategy outlines the port’s plans to invest GBP 208 million in significant port improvements and GBP 105 million in the ongoing regeneration and development of the Harbour Estate and waterfront.

