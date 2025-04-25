Back to overview

OX2 Submits EIA Report for Laine Wind Project Offshore Finland

April 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

OX2 has completed and submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to the relevant authority for the Laine offshore wind farm in the Finnish exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The EIA covers the offshore wind farm, its internal electricity transmission and hydrogen pipeline, offshore power stations, and hydrogen production plants located at sea. Additionally, it encompasses submarine cables and a hydrogen pipeline to the mainland, as well as hydrogen storage and electricity transmission to the mainland.

According to OX2, the EIA report for the Laine project is one of the most extensive environmental impact assessments in Finland, as is the EIA report for the Halla offshore wind farm completed by the developer in February 2025.

Based on the studies carried out and the assessments done in the EIA procedure, Laine has not been found to have significant adverse effects on the environment, said OX2. This is because of the depth of the sea in the project area and the distance from the coast and sensitive natural sites.

The Laine offshore wind farm is located in the Gulf of Bothnia, in the Finnish exclusive economic zone off Kokkola and Pietarsaari.

The project area is approximately 30 kilometres from the mainland, 37 kilometres from Pietarsaari, and 24 kilometres from the nearest island (Torsön).

The Laine offshore wind farm is planned to feature up to 150 turbines, with an estimated annual electricity production of about 11 TWh and a total capacity of 2,250 MW.

The owner and developer of the project is Laine Offshore Wind Oy, which is owned by OX2 and Ingka Investments. OX2 is responsible for the development of the wind farm.

OX2 is developing three wind farms in the Gulf of Bothnia in the Finnish EEZ: Laine, Halla, and Tyrsky.

