Back to overview

Moray West Officially at Full Power

Wind Farm Update
April 24, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The UK Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, switched on full power at the 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm, built by Ocean Winds some 20 kilometres off the coast of Buckie.

Photo source: Ian Murray via X

Moray West comprises 60 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbines, each of which can generate up to 14.7 MW with the company’s Power Boost feature.

The final wind turbine was installed in November 2024.

Related Article

“It was a huge moment today when I switched on full power for the Moray West Windfarm”, Ian Murray said.

“Investment like that being made by Ocean Winds is absolutely central to ensuring that Scotland and its workers benefit from the skilled jobs and economic growth that clean energy can bring.”

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Twitter.

According to its developer, the 882 MW offshore wind farm is the first in the UK to rely in majority on corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) for the commercialisation of its output. 

With full power at Moray West, Ocean Winds has become the largest offshore wind operator in Scotland, running two wind farms off the North East coast, with a third in development.

The company operates the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm and is developing the 2 GW Caledonia offshore wind farm, also in the Moray Firth, which is planned to use both fixed-bottom and floating foundations.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles