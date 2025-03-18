Enersea IX renewables
Dutch Companies Strengthen Offshore Wind Ties

Business & Finance
March 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Dutch company, Enersea, and its compatriot, IX Renewables, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the offshore wind sector.

Enersea IX renewables
Source: Enersea

This partnership will improve client services by combining IX Renewables’ management capabilities with Enersea’s engineering excellence, according to the companies.

The MoU also fosters joint business development, allowing both firms to collaborate on projects where their expertise aligns.

IX Renewables specialises in EPCI management, offering technical, commercial, and legal expertise for offshore wind developments.

Last year, the company signed a MoU with TWD to strengthen its presence in the offshore wind sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Enersea said that it brings deep technical knowledge in offshore wind engineering, ensuring optimal designs and feasibility for renewable energy projects.

