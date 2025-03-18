A visualization of Bibby Marine's electric CSOV at sea
Back to overview

Cammell Laird to Study Market Opportunities for UK-Built SOVs

Market Outlooks
March 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, in partnership with the National Shipbuilding Office and The Crown Estate, has appointed Cammell Laird, part of APCL Group, to carry out a detailed analysis of the future market opportunity for UK-built service operation vessels (SOVs) for offshore wind.

According to an ORE Catapult analysis, hundreds of SOVs will likely be in operation worldwide in the coming years as global offshore wind capacity is expected to grow to over 850 GW by 2050. To support the capacity expansion, the global SOV fleet will need to grow as well, with an associated global market of nearly GBP 35 billion (approximately EUR 41.6 billion) expected between now and 2050.

The UK SOV Manufacturing Business Case Development study for which Cammell Laird has been commissioned will help to develop knowledge of how the UK can provide vessel manufacturing to support offshore wind, delivering jobs and economic investment to communities around the country, according to ORE Catapult.

“We know that for the UK to tap into the full potential offered by offshore wind, we’re going to need to dramatically increase the number of vessels that are able to maintain the turbines of the future. It’s vital, therefore, that we work to ensure as many of those vessels as possible can be manufactured in British shipyards”, said Lauren Hadnum, Clean Maritime Manager at ORE Catapult, said.

Linton Roberts, APCL Group Chief Technology Officer, said that the SOV market study represented a significant step forward in strengthening the UK’s position in offshore renewable vessel manufacturing. 

“As one of the UK’s largest and most established shipbuilders, we are committed to delivering a robust, evidence-based business case that will shape the future of sustainable shipbuilding and reinforce the UK’s role in the global offshore wind supply chain”, Linton Roberts said.

Will Apps, Offshore Wind Strategy Director at The Crown Estate, pointed out that the UK was second only to China in offshore wind energy production and that the country is set to accelerate offshore wind deployment to deliver on the 2030 targets.

Related Article

“Developing the domestic supply chain will be an essential factor in our continued success and we expect a significant uplift in demand for SOVs in the coming years, with the potential to create jobs and economic growth within communities around the UK”, Will Apps said.

“One particularly interesting output from the study will be the feasibility assessment of low or no emission SOVs operating in the UK, acknowledging the importance of decarbonising the offshore wind sector itself and of the operation and maintenance of windfarms.”

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles