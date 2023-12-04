Record-Breaking Vestas 15 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Now Type-Certified

December 4, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has received a type certificate for its V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine.

The prototype was installed at the Østerild National test centre for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark in December 2022.

Three months later, the wind turbine reached its nominal power rating of 15 MW. In August, the unit set a world record for the most power output by a single wind turbine in 24 hours, producing 363 megawatt-hours in that period.

“The type certificate is a pivotal milestone. It proves that the V236-15.0 MW is ready for commercial use, ensuring safety, quality, and compliance with regulations,” said Anne Vedel, Senior VP, Product Solutions & Integration at Vestas.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The blade moulds for the V236-15.0 MW prototype have been developed at Vestas’ blade factory in Lem and the 115.5-metre-long prototype blades have been manufactured at the company’s offshore blade factory in Nakskov. The prototype nacelle has been developed and assembled at the offshore nacelle factory in Lindø port of Odense.

The test programme for the generator, converter, and grid system integration has also started at the LORC test facility in Denmark.

The prototype stretches 280 metres into the air and has a production output of 80 GWh/year.

The turbine will make its offshore debut in 2024 at the Frederikshavn wind farm off Denmark.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: