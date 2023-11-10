Vestas to Supply 15 MW Turbines for 504 MW Floating Wind Project Offshore South Korea

November 10, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Vestas has been confirmed as the preferred wind turbine supplier for BadaEnergy’s Ulsan Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm in South Korea. The announcement was made in March this year, but at that time, the company left the project and its client unnamed.

As per the agreement, Vestas will provide 33 units of the V236-15.0 MW wind turbine to be installed on floating foundations.

Vestas will collaborate with the BadaEnergy team and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) who were selected as the preferred bidder for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the 504 MW Ulsan Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm.

“We are honored to have been selected as the preferred turbine supplier and collaborate with BadaEnergy and HHI for the Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind project. We will deliver the unparalleled competitiveness of Vestas’ technology combined with our experience in floating wind project execution to make sure an optimal deployment of offshore wind and strengthen customers’ business case for the project,” said Srdan Cenic, Country Manager of Vestas Korea & Vice President, Head of Sales Offshore of Vestas Asia Pacific.

In August last year, BadaEnergy selected the HHI and Doris consortium as the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contractor for the floating wind project to perform FEED services for floater, mooring, and inter-array cables.

HHI is now collaborating in a task force with BadaEnergy and Vestas to continue optimising design and industrializing the execution plan of the fabrication of the 33 hulls, the integration of the turbines, and the installation to the offshore site.

“To achieve the global net-zero target by 2050, more than 2,000 GW of offshore wind projects need to be built globally (which represents a market of KRW 12,000 trillion), with the majority being floating offshore wind,” said Woojin Choi, BadaEnergy’s co-representative director.

“Korea’s supply chain participating in our floating offshore wind projects will have an excellent opportunity to enter the global floating offshore wind market. Also, we believe our floating offshore wind projects in Ulsan will help Ulsan City achieve its net zero targets and be designated as a Special District for Distributed Energy, attracting innovative companies that require a renewable energy source for electricity.”

The BadaEnergy portfolio consists of at least 2 GW of floating and fixed-bottom offshore wind projects located off the coast of Ulsan and South Jeolla province.

The portfolio, jointly developed by Corio Generation, TotalEnergies, and SK ecoplant, includes the 1.5 GW Gray Whale project which is expected to become one of the world’s largest floating offshore wind developments.

Construction is due to begin in stages by 2025, with the goal of commercial operation commencing in 2028.

The 504 MW Ulsan Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm is planned to be constructed around 60 to 70 kilometres from Onsan Port.

