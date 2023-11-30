Fugro on Survey Duty Offshore South Korea

November 30, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Dutch geo-data specialist company, Fugro, has been picked by KREDO Offshore to support its offshore wind development in South Korea.

Source: Fugro

Fugro will carry out a metocean and wind resource measurement campaign on the west coast of South Korea, offshore Yeonggwang County.

The project site is currently in the initial investigation stage to assess its suitability for investment, said the Dutch firm.

Fugro will provide a turnkey solution encompassing technology deployment, provisioning, operations, maintenance, and comprehensive data reporting.

A total of four Seawatch LiDAR buoys, which have been deployed within the study area, will measure a comprehensive range of metocean parameters including wind, waves, current and meteorological conditions.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Fugro said the data collection will take place in the next twelve months, with real-time provision for decision-makers and consultants with data in advance of final reporting.

“The acquisition of quality site data is critical to optimise the offshore windfarms design to the specific site conditions, for cost and risk minimisation… Accurate data is essential for our decision making, giving insights into the viability of our plans,” said Mike Hallett, Director of Engineering, KREDO Offshore.

Back in 2018, the government set a 2030 offshore wind target of 12 GW in its Renewable Energy 3020 Implementation Plan, which was reaffirmed by the now-former South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in in 2020.

Since 2022, it has been reported that South Korea has a target of reaching 14.3 GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: