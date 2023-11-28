First Moray West Transition Pieces Arrive at Port of Nigg

November 28, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The first batch of transition pieces (TPs), that will be installed at the Moray West offshore wind farm, has arrived at Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

The first delivery to Nigg included two TPs for the offshore substations, allowing progress on the export electrical infrastructure to be made, said Ocean Winds.

As part of this critical infrastructure, Global Energy Group’s (GEG) fabrication division completed the fabrication of two J-Tube cages, which will be integrated with the TPs and protect the cables coming from the wind turbines into the offshore substations, as well as the cables exporting the power to shore.

In total, 62 TPs will be delivered to Nigg on a rolling programme of delivery and installation, with GEG providing pre-assembly support services including craneage, logistics, mounting ancillary equipment, and inspection and repair support.

“We are delighted to welcome the Transition Pieces for the Moray West project to our Port of Nigg facility. We are now in the process of offloading these impressive structures, supported by our onsite logistics and vessel support teams,” said Charlie Morrison, Operations Director at GEG and Port of Nigg.

Lamprell is responsible for the manufacturing of the transition pieces under a contract signed with the wind farm’s developers, Ocean Winds, in September 2022.

The delivery kickstarts the upcoming campaign to install all 62 TPs onto the monopile foundations, which are currently being marshalled and installed from the Port of Cromarty Firth.

Following the installation of the monopile foundations and TP’s, the Siemens Gamesa 14.7 MW wind turbines will be positioned onto each of the turbine bases.

Located off the east coast of Scotland in the Moray Firth, the Moray West offshore wind farm is developed and majority-owned by Ocean Winds, with Lithuania’s Ignitis Group holding a minority share.

Once fully completed, the project is expected to meet the power requirements of about 650,000 households in Scotland for the next 25 years.

