Global Energy Group to Provide Marshalling Services for Moray West

October 5, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Moray West, an offshore wind farm in the Outer Moray Firth, Scotland, has selected Global Energy Group (GEG) to provide preassembly support services for the marshalling of all 62 transition pieces (TPs) at the Port of Nigg.

Source: Global Energy Group

The transition pieces, supplied by Smulders, will start to arrive at the Port of Nigg later this year with installation starting shortly afterward and due for completion in 2024, GEG said.

The major contract encompasses a broad range of onsite services including craneage, logistics, mounting ancillary equipment, and inspection and repair support, which will be completed prior to installation of the TPs.

GEG said that securing this contract will support a number of jobs within the company as well as creating new roles onsite at the Port of Nigg.

“We are delighted to be chosen by Moray West to execute these services for their exciting development. Having successfully supported three previous offshore wind projects from the Port of Nigg, including Moray East, our team is very much looking forward to welcoming Ocean Winds back to site,” said Charlie Morrison, Operations Director at GEG and Port of Nigg.

This latest project award follows the recent announcements that the Port of Nigg will be used by Siemens Gamesa for the marshalling and pre-assembly of Moray West’s wind turbines, as well as GEG’s Fabrication Division securing the production of two J-tube frames as key elements of the foundation structures.

Related Article Posted: 29 days ago Moray West Inks Another Port of Nigg Deal Posted: 29 days ago

The Scottish offshore wind farm will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 14.7 MW wind turbines and two offshore substations, all installed on monopile foundations.

The first XXL monopile is already installed at the offshore construction site, located some 22.5 kilometers from the Caithness coastline.

Related Article Posted: 7 hours ago Partner Boskalis Installs First Monopile at Moray West Wind Farm Offshore Scotland Posted: 7 hours ago

The 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm is being developed and majority-owned by Ocean Winds, with Lithuania’s Ignitis Group holding a minority share in the project.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: