New Plan to Lay Out Path for UK Offshore Wind Growth Expected in Early 2024

November 27, 2023, by Adnan Memija

RenewableUK, the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC), the Crown Estate, and Crown Estate Scotland are developing a new Industrial Growth Plan (IGP) to boost the long-term growth of the UK offshore wind sector.

The industry players have appointed KPMG to support the development of the IGP which is expected to be published early next year.

The IGP will build on the recent Supply Chain Capability Analysis which outlined a GBP 92 billion opportunity for the country if it can develop its capacity and expertise in a number of key areas, according to RenewableUK.

The plan will expand this further and set out the priorities and programmes to build the UK’s competitive advantage in a growing global market, meet innovation needs by building on existing capabilities, and close supply gaps that put its domestic targets at risk, RenewableUK said.

An IGP was a key recommendation of the final report to the Government by the UK’s Offshore Wind Champion, Tim Pick, earlier this year.

According to the report, the plan should be “based on a sober and thorough strategic competency ‘make-or-buy’ analysis which takes into account the UK’s comparative advantages and opportunities for disruption.”

“This project will help governments and industry to identify the supply chain investments that offer maximum long-term impact at a time when economic pressures are being faced across the sector,” said Gillian Morrison, Supply Chain Development Manager at Crown Estate Scotland.

The UK has the world’s second-largest installed offshore wind capacity, with a government target to more than triple this capacity by 2030 to 50 GW, including 5 GW of floating offshore wind.

“With more than 13.6 GW of capacity already commissioned, a significant pipeline and early mover advantage in new technologies such as floating wind, the UK is well-placed to capture the domestic and international opportunities associated with the market,” said Will Apps, Head of Marine Development, The Crown Estate.

“The IGP will provide the pathway to ensure this potential is realised by identifying interventions and steering investment to maximise the benefits in terms of jobs, growth, skills and equally ensure the capability exists to deliver the future offshore wind portfolio”.

