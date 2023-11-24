New Huisman Crane for Heerema’s Aegir

November 24, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Huisman has been awarded a contract for the upgrade of the offshore mast crane onboard the Aegir, owned by Heerema.

Source: Huisman

The project will enhance the second main hoist capacity from 2,000mt to 3,200mt at a height of 110 metres, making the upgrade suitable for the installation of large jacket foundations, said Huisman.

The upgraded crane for one of the world’s largest monohull crane vessels will feature a fixed jib section and a robust 3,200mt lower block and hook.

The Aegir vessel, originally equipped with a 4,000mt offshore mast crane by Huisman in 2013, has been a testament to the enduring quality and adaptability of Huisman’s technical solutions, said the Dutch company.

In 2020, Huisman upgraded the lifting capacity of the main hoist to 5,000mt.

