Australia’s Offshore Wind Market Could Significantly Benefit from Collaboration with UK Suppliers, Study Says

November 24, 2023, by Adnan Memija

A new study has been launched that highlights significant opportunities for the UK to share its wind farm expertise with Australia’s emerging offshore wind market.

The Australian Offshore Wind Market Study, conducted by Arup, evaluates potential Australian offshore wind markets and analyses the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for UK support.

“Our analysis is helping shape investment and collaboration opportunities needed for growing Australia’s offshore wind market – a critical market for creating a scalable renewable energy supply,” said Damon Sunderland, Arup’s Offshore Wind Leader for Australasia.

Key findings indicate that the Australian offshore wind market could “substantially” benefit from collaboration with the UK suppliers, given the UK’s 23 years of experience and its status as the second largest offshore wind market globally, boasting 13.9 GW of installed capacity as of 2023, according to the UK Government.

Currently, Australia has over 40 offshore wind projects proposed for development.

Notably, the award of feasibility licences for Victoria’s Gippsland area is expected to be announced soon and feasibility applications in New South Wales’ 1,854 km² Hunter Zone, designated for offshore wind development in July, are due this month.

The government said that the report also acknowledges challenges including market distance, local content requirements and public perception.

Addressing these will be facilitated by the recent UK-Australia free trade agreement, enabling tariff-free exports of components such as inter-array cables, dynamic cable products, and wind turbine blades, according to the press release.

“Launching this report a week before COP 28 in Dubai is significant. COP 28 comes at a crucial moment, and a priority for the UK is to ensure that this COP delivers an outcome that puts the world on track to keep temperature rise below 1.5⁰C. The UK / Australia climate partnership is responding to the challenge as our two countries deliver our net zero commitments,” said Nick Crouch, The Deputy High Commissioner to Australia.

