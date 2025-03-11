Back to overview

Techano Oceanlift Cranes for Two New Construction Support Vessels

Vessels
March 11, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Sefine Shipyard has contracted Techano Oceanlift, a subsidiary of Oslo-listed Nekkar, to deliver 150-tonne cranes for two newbuild construction support vessels (CSVs) ordered by Norwegian offshore energy vessel and service providers.

Image source: Agalas / Eidesvik / Reach Subsea

One of the cranes is already in production for a CSV ordered jointly by Eidesvik and Agalas. The two companies, through a strategic partnership with Reach Subsea, have also recently ordered another CSV, for which Techano will deliver the same crane model.

“This latest crane will be a copy of the [150-tonne] crane we are currently building for Sefine and Agalas. Making a copy helps to [de-risk] project execution for us, the shipyard and the shipowners. We look forward to once more proving our ability to deliver safe and cost-efficient lifting and load handling solutions”, said Øystein Bondevik, business development and sales director at Techano Oceanlift.

The Norwegian crane specialist will conduct engineering and project management from its headquarters in Kristiansand, Norway, according to the company which plans to deliver the second 150-tonne crane to Sefine Shipyard in 2026.

The two construction support vessels will be deployed for subsea and offshore wind operations and equipped to perform construction and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work.

The 150-tonne capacity knuckle boom crane from Techano is fitted with an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with a 3,200-metre wire for subsea construction work and has been prepared for 3D compensation for topside lifts. The crane also features a control system and motion compensating system from Intellilift, also a Nekkar company.

“According to the vessel’s owners, flexibility is at the core of this newbuild CSV. We believe this is a key reason for choosing our crane solution, which is highly flexible and fits the requirements of an offshore vessel that can solve a broad range of offshore construction and subsea work”, said Nils Vidar Stray, managing director of Techano Oceanlift.

Eidesvik and Agalas signed a shipbuilding contract with the Sefine Shipyard for the first CSV in early 2024. The vessel, currently under construction, is expected to be delivered in early 2026.

Related Article

In February this year, Eidesvik, Agalas and Reach Subsea ordered a new construction support vessel at the Turkish shipyard, with the vessel to be two-thirds owned by an entity owned by Eidesvik and Agalas, controlled by Eidesvik, and one-third owned by Reach Subsea.

The second CSV is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles