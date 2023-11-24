Baltic Power Issues Operations and Maintenance Tender

November 24, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Baltic Power, a joint venture between Poland’s Orlen Group and Canada’s Northland Power, has launched a request for information (RFI) as part of the tender process for operations and maintenance (O&M) work for the 1.2 GW offshore wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The work scope has been divided into the following areas: above-water wind turbines, foundations and transition pieces (TPs); below-water wind turbines, foundations, and TPs via remotely operated vehicles; offshore substation topside maintenance; array and export cables; and onshore substation.

Baltic Power has revealed that it is searching for firms to survey, service, and inspect the abovementioned areas.

At this stage of the procurement process, the buyer says it seeks to understand the capability within the market to undertake all or certain aspects of the scope deliverables.

Therefore, the potential providers can indicate as part of their response to the RFI whether they wish to provide a single service or a combination of services, including an interest to maintain the entire Balance of Plant (BoP) O&M scope, according to Baltic Power.

The deadline for questions from respondents is 28 November, while the deadline for responses on the RFI is 15 December.

Located approximately 22 kilometres off the Polish coast near Plaża Wydmy Lubiatowskie, the 1,140 MW Baltic Power offshore wind farm will comprise 76 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines and provide clean energy to over 1.5 million Polish households, once in full operation in 2026.

In September, Orlen and Northland Power reached a financial close for Baltic Power, which moved the project into the construction stage and initiated the signing of firm contracts.

