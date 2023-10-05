Boskalis Installs First Monopile at Moray West Wind Farm Offshore Scotland

October 5, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Boskalis’ heavy lift crane vessel, Bokalift 2, has installed the first monopile at the 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The Scottish offshore wind farm will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 14.7 MW wind turbines and two offshore substations, all installed on monopile foundations.

Dajin Heavy Industry will supply 48 monopiles while Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables will deliver 14 units for the project.

All of the 62 transition pieces for the offshore foundations will be manufactured and delivered by Lamprell.

In February, Boskalis said the company would deploy its DP crane vessel Bokalift 2 for the installation of the XXL monopiles and that, as part of the installation campaign, it would also install the two substations with their respective transition pieces.

The installation of the monopile foundations, which weigh 2,000 tonnes each, and the two offshore substations is expected to be completed by June 2024, with the installation of monopiles and substation topsides planned to be completed by the end of March or in early April 2024, while all the transition pieces are planned to be in place by June of next year.

The Moray West offshore wind farm is located in the Moray Firth, approximately 22.5 kilometres from the Caithness coastline.

The offshore wind farm is developed and majority-owned by Ocean Winds, with Lithuania’s Ignitis Group holding a minority share in the project.

Once fully completed, the project is expected to meet the power requirements of about 650,000 households in Scotland for the next 25 years.

