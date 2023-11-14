Moray West Offshore Substations Arrive in Scotland

November 14, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The two substations built for the Moray West offshore wind farm have arrived in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland, to await their installation at the project’s offshore site approximately 22.5 kilometres from the Caithness coastline.

Source: Harlyn Solutions; Barge 36 berthed at Port of Nigg with Barge 34 passing background

UK-based Harlyn Solutions completed the first phase of the offshore substation transport for the 882 MW offshore wind farm.

The company has delivered the required engineering, vessels, and marine support to perform the turnkey operations in addition to the upcoming sea fastening release before transfer to the installation vessel and the installation on their monopiles.

“As the Moray West project progresses through installation, we are delighted that Harlyn Solutions has safely delivered the two topsides to the Port of Nigg, ready for the final journey to the wind farm site,” said Pete Geddes, Moray West Project Director.

The two Offshore Transformer Modules (OTMs) were delivered under a contract secured by the consortium of Siemens Energy and Iemants, a subsidiary of Smulders.

Related Article Posted: 12 days ago Siemens Energy, Smulders Deliver Moray West Topsides Posted: 12 days ago

Both OTMs have been fabricated at the yard with Siemens Energy managing the fit-out of their equipment onto the OTMs from their Manchester base.

The 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm is located in the Moray Firth where major offshore construction work started at the beginning of October with the installation of the first monopile foundation by Boskalis, which will also install the OTMs.

Nexans already started the pull-in of the first two export cables at the offshore wind farm.

Related Article Posted: 9 hours ago Nexans Kicks Off Moray West Export Cables Pull-In Work Posted: 9 hours ago

The project is scheduled to be fully operational in 2025 and is expected to meet the electricity requirements of about 650,000 households in Scotland for 25 years.

The Moray West offshore wind farm is being developed by Ocean Winds with a small minority stake held by UAB Iginitis Renewables.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: