EnBW Adds 8.2 Consulting to He Dreiht Team

August 2, 2023

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) has selected 8.2 Consulting AG to provide manufacturing surveillance services for the 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany.

As an independent consultant, 8.2 Consulting AG will supervise the comprehensive nacelle manufacturing surveillance, including components in multiple locations Europe-wide, said the company.

This collaboration results from 8.2 Consulting AG’s successful commissioning inspection at another major project in the Netherlands, namely the 1.5 GW Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm.

On the Dutch project, the company took over the quality assurance of 150 11 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines.

When it comes to He Dreiht, the offshore wind project will comprise a total of 64 wind turbines with an individual output of 15 MW.

EnBW selected Vestas’s new 15 MW model with a 236-metre rotor diameter for its zero-subsidy project last year.

Cadeler will be responsible for the installation of the 15 MW units at the project site in the German part of the North Sea.

The prototype nacelle for the V236-15.0 MW wind turbine was completed in August last year at its factory in Lindø, Denmark.

The company’s flagship unit was installed in December at the National Test Center for large wind turbines in Østerild, and, a few months after the installation, the wind turbine reached its nominal power rating of 15 MW.

EnBW made the final investment decision (FID) for the He Dreiht offshore wind farm in March this year. The project is located 85 kilometres northwest of the Island of Borkum and 110 kilometres west of Heligoland.

Once operational in 2025, the wind farm will generate green electricity for the equivalent of 1.1 million German households.

