Triconti Opens Door to New Partner for 1.5 GW Wind Projects Offshore Philippines

October 16, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Liechtenstein-based Sea Wind has entered into a strategic partnership with Triconti Windkraft Group for the development of two offshore wind projects in the Philippines.

Sea Wind joins the consortium to fast-track the development of two offshore wind projects, namely Frontera, located outside Manila Bay bordering the provinces of Cavite and Bataan, and Guimaras Strait, positioned along the shores of Negros Occidental.

Source: Sea Wind

These first-mover projects have a potential capacity of over 1.5 GW and could provide clean and reliable electricity to more than one million Filipino households.

Triconti Windkraft CEO, Lila Rosenberger, believes “this partnership leverages Seawind‘s extensive know-how and experience in offshore wind development in Europe with Triconti’s deep local knowledge and strong network in the country. Furthermore, the offshore wind industry has the potential to create thousands of highly skilled jobs for Filipinos and build a new local industry.”

In April last year, the World Bank and the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) launched The Philippines Offshore Wind Roadmap, according to which the country has the potential to install as much as 21 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040 with the right governmental and policy support.

“Through our investments in renewable energy in the Philippines, we are supporting the Philippine government in achieving its goals of reducing dependence on fossil fuels, strengthening local enomoies, and thus contributing to the energy security and energy independence of local regions,” said Fritz Kaiser, Chairman of Sea Wind Holding AG.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Triconti Windkraft Group is a Filipino-Swiss joint venture that has a combined portfolio of 4 GW of onshore and offshore wind projects in the pipeline.

In 2020, the company was awarded a contract by DOE that gives the Group exclusive rights to study and develop the first offshore wind projects in the country.

As for Sea Wind Holding, the company, based in Vaduz, invests in the development and construction of wind energy projects with a special focus on offshore wind energy.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: