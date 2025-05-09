BuhaWind Philippines
BuhaWind Energy Philippines’ Floating Offshore Wind Farms Get Gov’t Backing

Planning & Permitting
May 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

All three offshore wind projects, being developed by BuhaWind Energy Philippines, have been awarded the Certificate of Energy of National Significance (CEPNS) by the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE).

The certificate is said to represent a major milestone, as it ensures accelerated timelines and prioritised permitting across various national and local government agencies.

Copenhagen Energy and PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) started to co-develop projects in the Philippines in 2020 and formalised their partnership by creating BuhaWind Energy Philippines in 2022.

The three projects that the partners are developing off the coast of the Philippines have a potential combined capacity of 4 GW.

At the end of last year, BuhaWind Energy Philippines secured a grid connection for its 2 GW floating offshore wind farm in Northern Luzon.

In addition, the joint venture is developing two other projects with an expected capacity of 1 GW each in Northern Mindoro and East Panay.

In October 2024, the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) awarded the Green Lane Certificate to all three offshore wind farms.

Another developer that also received CEPNS is Nexif Ratch Energy, owned by Singapore’s Nexif Energy and Thailand’s RATCH Group, for its San Miguel Bay Wind Project in December 2024.

The wind farm located in Camarines Sur, Luzon, was awarded the Green Lane Certificate by the Philippines’ Board of Investments (BOI) in June 2024.

