Philippine National Oil Company Eyes Offshore Wind Port in Batangas

Business development
March 24, 2025, by Adnan Memija

On 13 March, the state-owned Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Batangas provincial government to explore the development of an offshore wind integration port in the province.

Source: Philippine National Oil Company

Under the agreement, PNOC will take the lead in conducting exploratory activities such as feasibility studies, identification of potential areas, and initial engagements with industry experts and other government agencies.

The provincial government will provide technical support, regulatory coordination, and preliminary stakeholder engagement to aid in the assessment. It will also assist in gathering relevant data, facilitating discussions with communities and stakeholders, and exploring potential investment interest.

This cooperation will send the right signal to investors, as they look for strong alignment between local and national governments. As PNOC continues to strengthen collaboration with LGUs, we recognize their critical role in energy development initiatives,” said Oliver B. Butalid, PNOC President and CEO.

The strategic location of Batangas positions the province as an ideal site for the offshore wind integration port development, given its proximity to multiple offshore wind energy service contracts, according to PNOC.

In April 2022, the World Bank and the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) launched the Philippines Offshore Wind Roadmap. According to this roadmap, with the right governmental and policy support, the country has the potential to install as much as 21 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040.

Last year, the Department of Energy of the Republic of the Philippines (DOE) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) jointly revealed the repurposing of three strategic ports to support the country’s growing offshore wind industry. These are the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte, the Port of Batangas in Sta. Clara, Batangas City, and the Port of Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte.

In December 2024, DOE revealed that the fifth round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA-5), exclusively dedicated to offshore wind projects, will commence in the third quarter of 2025.

