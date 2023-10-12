Norway, Poland Strengthen Offshore Wind Collaboration

October 12, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Norwegian Offshore Wind has strengthened its collaborative efforts in the Polish market by signing two agreements (MoU) in Gdansk.

The first memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Norwegian Offshore Wind and the Polish Offshore Wind Energy Society (PTMEW).

According to Norwegian Offshore Wind, this MoU will play an important role in building closer relationships between the two countries in shaping offshore wind projects both in Poland and Norway.

A second MoU was also signed with the Polish Cluster of Composite Technologies at a ceremony at Gdańsk University of Technology, highlighting Norwegian Offshore Wind’s dedication to advancing composite technologies within offshore wind projects.

“We are thrilled about the prospects in Poland. Together with our partners, we are identifying opportunities and synergies that will drive the growth of the offshore wind industry. These agreements signal a promising future for our collaborative efforts,” said Caroline Whittle, Business Development Manager at Norwegian Offshore Wind.

Norway has set a target of reaching net zero by 2050 and has committed to establishing 30 GW of offshore wind power by 2040.

Recently, the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm, Hywind Tampen, was officially opened in Norway.

As for Poland, the country signed into law the Offshore Act in 2021 which regulates the development of offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The legislation allows for 10.9 GW of offshore wind capacity to be either operational or under development by 2027.

“We are deeply convinced that Norwegian experience and Polish quality bolstered by long-lasting cooperation between Polish and Norwegian supply chains will bring our industry to another, higher level and let Polish offshore industrial skills grow,” said Jakub Budzynski, Vice-President of PTMEW.

