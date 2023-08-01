Venterra Group to Acquire Dutch Offshore Vibro-Piling Specialist

August 1, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Share this article







Venterra Group and CAPE Holland have entered into an agreement under which Venterra will acquire the Netherlands-based company specialising in offshore vibro-piling in the next several weeks. The UK offshore wind services group says the acquisition will enhance its foundations offering.

CAPE Holland’s Vibro Lifting Tools, which have been deployed worldwide, enable installing and removing large monopile foundations that support increasing offshore wind turbine sizes using less vessel time, protect against “pile runs” and respond to environmental needs by creating less noise on the sea’s surface and within the water column, the company’s soon-to-be-owner noted.

In 2018/2019, the Dutch company saw a strategic investment from Cape Investment Partners, which also invested in FoundOcean, now also owned by Venterra, enabling the vibro-piling specialist to enter into the next growth era.

Venterra Group was established in 2021 by the former Petrofac CEO Ayman Asfari and colleagues with an aim to create a global services provider to the offshore wind industry. The same year, the group acquired FoundOcean, Osbit, and Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG).

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Venterra Acquires Three Companies Serving OW Industry Posted: about 1 year ago

The group is building a service offering across the wind farm lifecycle comprising Engineer, Build and Support ranges of services through a combination of acquisition and organic development to generate accelerated growth in the fast-expanding offshore wind market, according to Venterra, which says CAPE Holland fits into its Build services range.

“CAPE Holland fits in our Build phase group of companies and complements our foundations offering with FoundOcean, Balltec and Osbit. Developers need ways to reduce project risk, cost and time, and Venterra is putting together a streamlined set of related services to deliver a joined up supply chain capable of meeting the urgent and growing demand”, said Rob Jewkes, Venterra’s Chief Executive Officer.

Laurens de Neef, Chief Executive of CAPE Holland, said: “We are proud of the innovation that has driven our growth in offshore wind. Joining Venterra will enable continued investment in foundation installation in deeper waters and the ability to support larger turbines up to 18-20 MW”.

“We share Venterra’s vision to create a sustainable supply chain and help the industry innovate at the pace needed to meet the needs of developers and our tier one clients. Venterra’s footprint in the United States and APAC as well as Europe fits our own expansion plans as we deploy expertise gained from European wind farms across the global market”.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: