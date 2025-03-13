Back to overview

OES Group to Protect Inch Cape Monopile Foundations

March 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Inch Cape Offshore Limited (ICOL), a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, has awarded a contract to OES Group to supply 54 external and internal Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) systems to protect the offshore wind project’s monopile and transition piece foundations.

The ICCC anodes will be produced in OES Group’s new dedicated 5,000-square-metre facility in Gateshead, the UK, and will be shipped to two fabrication yards located in China.

The first systems are planned to leave in as little as two weeks, of which 20 per month will be produced to support the rapid fabrication schedule of the Inch Cape offshore wind project, said the company.

OES will further support installation in China and Forth Ports Leith Harbour before moving the systems offshore for final installation and commissioning.

Located 15 kilometres off the East Coast of Scotland, the Inch Cape offshore wind farm covers a total area of 150 square kilometres.

The 1,080 MW project will feature 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on a mix of monopile and jacket foundations, an offshore substation, and two 85-kilometre AC export cables, delivering power to an onshore substation, currently under construction at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

The wind farm is expected to produce its first power in late 2026 and to be fully commissioned in 2027.

