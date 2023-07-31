Final Monopiles Delivered for 450 MW French Offshore Wind Project

July 31, 2023, by Adnan Memija

EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH has transported the last of 64 monopiles, built for the 450 MW Calvados offshore wind farm, from Germany to the Netherlands.

On 29 June, the last monopile for the Calvados offshore wind project set off from their Rostock site for marshalling destination in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

All monopiles were loaded onto the Dongbang Giant No.6 heavy lift transport vessel using the RoRo (roll on/roll off) method with EEW’s own SPMTs.

According to AIS data, the vessel is currently at Port Antwerp Anch in Belgium after a voyage originating from Vlissingen Port.

EEW SPC manufactured the units for the Calvados project under a contract signed with Saipem in June 2021.

Ramboll was responsible for the primary steel design of the monopile foundations while Bladt Industries delivered the accompanying transition pieces.

Saipem contracted Fagioli to provide marshalling services for the 450 MW offshore wind project.

The services, which are due to be executed by Fagioli between 2023 and 2024, comprise several activities at the BOW Terminal in Vlissingen.

Fagioli will be in charge of the offloading operations in 2023 and the loading activity in 2024 from/to client vessels.

The foundations will comprise 64 monopiles weighing up to 1,000 tonnes and 64 transition pieces weighing up to 600 tonnes. For the installation of the monopiles, Saipem will use Dieseko’s Vibratory Hammer.

Siemens Gamesa 7 MW wind turbines will be placed on top of the monopiles, ten of which will feature the company’s RecyclableBlades.

The consortium behind the 450 MW offshore wind farm, also known as the Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind farm, comprises EDF Renewables, EIH S.à.r.l. (a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. and CPP Investments) and Skyborn Renewables.

Once fully commissioned in the third quarter of 2025, the Calvados project will generate the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 630,000 people or over 90 per cent of the Calvados French department’s population.

