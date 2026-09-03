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Nadara Pinpoints Landfall Location for 1.8 GW Floating Wind Project, Starts Preparing for Offshore Transmission Licence Application

Project Updates
September 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Nadara, the developer of the Bellrock floating wind farm in Scotland, has confirmed the project’s landfall location and submitted a Scoping Report and Habitats Regulations Appraisal (HRA) Screening Report for the project’s offshore transmission infrastructure to the Marine Directorate, with a plan to file an application for the Offshore Transmission Development Area by the end of 2027.

Image: Bellrock Offshore Wind Farm Limited

Bellrock’s Wind Farm Development Area consent application was submitted in April 2026 and is currently progressing through the determination process.

The landfall location for the 1.8 GW floating wind project is planned at Cowie, north of Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, and was selected after comprehensive environmental and engineering studies, together with community consultation events undertaken in November 2025 and March 2026, according to Nadara.

With the Scoping Report, Nadara is seeking a Scoping Opinion on the details to be included in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report for Bellrock’s Offshore Transmission Development Area. The HRA Screening Report will provide information on potential impacts on European sites of nature conservation importance to inform the HRA process.

“Submission of the scoping request is an important milestone in the Bellrock Offshore Transmission EIA process. Stakeholder feedback provided to the Marine Directorate will help Scottish Ministers develop a detailed Scoping Opinion that will inform key aspects of the EIA and support the production of a robust assessment”, said Brian McGrellis, Head of Consents and Land for the Bellrock project.

In July this year, Aker Solutions announced that Nadara appointed Aker Solutions to undertake electrical infrastructure studies for the Bellrock floating wind farm through its consultancy arm Entr and wholly owned subsidiary Unitech Power Systems.

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The Bellrock site is located around 120 kilometres off the Aberdeenshire coast, where up to 120 wind turbines are planned to be installed.

According to information on the project’s website, offshore construction is planned to start in the early 2030s.

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