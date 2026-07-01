Back to overview

Kent Appointed Owner’s Engineer for Buchan Floating Wind Project

Contracts & Tenders
July 1, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Buchan Offshore Wind, a joint venture between BayWa r.e., BW Ideol and Elicio, has appointed Kent as Owner’s Engineer for its floating wind project off the coast of Scotland.

According to Buchan Offshore Wind, the appointment supports the project’s next stage of development as it moves into the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase on its path towards a final investment decision (FID) and construction by the end of the decade.

As part of its scope, the Owner’s Engineer will engage in activities including electrical balance of plant development, FEED planning, package engineering coordination, preparation of FEED tender documentation and technical governance across the project’s delivery programme.

Kent, supported by its Scotland-based team, will provide integrated technical and delivery expertise. The appointment also includes specialist support from Vekta Group and New Power Partners (NPP).

The Buchan Offshore Wind project, located approximately 75 kilometres north-east of Fraserburgh, is planned to have up to 70 wind turbines installed on BW Ideol’s Damping Pool floating foundations and an installed capacity of nearly 1 GW.

Over the past year, the project has progressed engineering development and both offshore and onshore consenting activities, according to Buchan Offshore Wind.

In May, Aberdeenshire Council granted consent for the project’s onshore electrical infrastructure.

Related Article

A decision from the Scottish Government on the offshore consent application is expected by the end of 2026.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News