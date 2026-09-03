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All Foundations In Place at Bałtyk 2 & 3

Project Updates
September 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The offshore foundation installation campaign has been completed at the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea, with 100 turbine foundations and two offshore substation jackets installed.

Heerema Marine Contractors

Working for the Equinor-Polenergia joint venture, Heerema Marine Contractors completed the four-month campaign well within the project schedule, according to the company.

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Using its semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) Thialf and a fleet of approximately 35 support vessels, Heerema installed 100 monopiles, 100 transition pieces and two offshore substation jackets.

The campaign involved multiple fabrication yards, ports, marine contractors and offshore work fronts, with approximately 15 vessels operated simultaneously at peak activity to support transportation, marine coordination, noise mitigation, crew transfer, grouting, bolting and other offshore operations, Heerema said on 2 September.

Heerema is scheduled to return to the Baltic Sea this winter to install the topside for the Bałtyk 2 offshore substation. The topside for the Bałtyk 3 offshore substation is scheduled to be installed in Summer 2027.

The wind turbine monopiles and transition pieces were delivered by Sif and Smulders under a contract signed in 2024 with the developer, while Iemants, a subsidiary of Smulders, is responsible for the design and construction of the two offshore substations.

Located approximately 37 and 22 kilometres from the coastline near Ustka and Łeba, Bałtyk 2 & 3 will together comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, each with a capacity of 14.4 MW.

The 1.44 GW offshore wind project is scheduled to produce first power in 2027 and to be fully commissioned in 2028.

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