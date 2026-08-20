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Sif Loads Out Final Monopiles for Polish 1.4 GW Offshore Wind Project

Foundations
August 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Sif has loaded out the final monopiles for Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms, currently under construction in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea.

Sif via LinkedIn

Located approximately 37 and 22 kilometres from the coastline near Ustka and Łeba, the two sites will together comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, each with a capacity of 14.4 MW for a total of 1,440 MW.

Sif and Smulders are delivering the 100 monopile foundations and their accompanying transition pieces under a contract signed in 2024 with the developer, a joint venture between Polenergia and Equinor.

The foundations are being installed by Heerema Marine Contractors’ heavy-lift vessel Thialf, which started the work this spring. At the beginning of July, the developer said more than 50 monopiles and transition pieces were in place, with the installation of foundations for the two offshore substations scheduled to begin later this summer.

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Iemants, a subsidiary of Smulders, is responsible for the design and construction of the two offshore substations.

The 1.44 GW offshore wind project is scheduled to produce first power in 2027 and to be fully commissioned in 2028.

The electricity generated by Bałtyk 2 and 3 will be enough to meet the energy needs of up to two million households in Poland, according to Equinor and Polenergia.

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