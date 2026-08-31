IJmuiden Ver Beta jacket element
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Jacket for TenneT’s IJmuiden Ver Beta Platform Starts Taking Shape

Foundations
August 31, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Heerema Fabrication Group has completed the first structural element for the jacket foundation for TenneT’s 2 GW IJmuiden Ver Beta transformer platform at its yard in Vlissingen.

Photo source: TenneT

During the first so-called roll-up, the 1,700-tonne steel element was lifted from a horizontal position into a controlled vertical position by two large cranes.

The structure forms one half of one of the two towers which will create the jacket foundation, with roll-ups of the remaining structural elements to follow in the coming period. The elements will then be placed in position and welded together.

IJmuiden Ver Beta in the Netherlands will be the first in a series of new 2 GW connections that TenneT is realising in the Dutch and German North Sea.

For the construction of the offshore converter platforms for IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma, and Nederwiek 2, TenneT has contracted the GE Vernova–Seatrium consortium, which has outsourced the construction of the three jackets to Heerema Fabrication Group.

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The jacket foundation for the 2 GW IJmuiden Ver Beta platform is different from the substructures for TenneT’s 700 MW grid connections in the North Sea, which stand on a single central tower. The new jacket consists of two large towers which are connected, with the complete substructure measuring approximately 100 metres in length, 55 metres in width, and 46 metres in height, and weighing about 10,000 tonnes.

The Ijmuiden Ver Beta topside, currently being built in Singapore, will be placed on top of the jacket and will house the power electronics that convert the alternating current from the wind farm, with a voltage of 66 kV, into direct current with a voltage of 525 kV for efficient transport to land.

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Construction of the jacket for IJmuiden Ver Beta began in September 2025 with the first steel cut. The complete jacket is expected to leave the shipyard in Vlissingen in the summer of 2027.

Heerema Marine Contractors will install the foundation in the North Sea next year using its crane vessel Sleipnir, with the installation of the topside to follow in the second half of 2028.

In June 2024, a joint venture between Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Zeevonk II, was awarded development permits for the 2 GW IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore wind site in the Netherlands.

As part of the project, the developers plan to build a 2 GW offshore wind farm and a 50 MW floating offshore solar farm, as well as a 1 GW electrolyser plant.

Last year, Vattenfall and CIP said they would build the offshore wind farm in two phases, with the first 1 GW scheduled for completion in 2029 and the second 1 GW to be added in 2032. According to their announcement from August 2025, this is due to the delayed completion of the Delta Rhine Corridor (DRC), through which green hydrogen produced at Maasvlakte could be transported to customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

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